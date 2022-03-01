← Company Directory
Via Transportation
Via Transportation Salaries

Via Transportation's salary ranges from $40,204 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service Operations in Israel at the low-end to $195,975 for a Data Scientist in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Via Transportation. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $82.7K
Customer Service
$40.3K
Customer Service Operations
$40.2K

Data Analyst
$65.8K
Data Scientist
$196K
Geological Engineer
$77.7K
Human Resources
$159K
Product Designer
$186K
Product Manager
$193K
Project Manager
$69.2K
Sales
$140K
Sales Engineer
$164K
Software Engineering Manager
$113K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Via Transportation is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $195,975. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Via Transportation is $113,092.

