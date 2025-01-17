All Hardware Engineer Salaries
Hardware Engineer compensation in United States at Raytheon ranges from $80.4K per year for P1 to $216K per year for P6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $107K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Raytheon's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
$80.4K
$79.5K
$0
$907
P2
$96.9K
$95.3K
$0
$1.6K
P3
$123K
$118K
$1.9K
$3.1K
P4
$157K
$154K
$0
$3.1K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Raytheon, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)