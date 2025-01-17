← Company Directory
Raytheon
Raytheon Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

Information Technologist (IT) compensation at Raytheon ranges from $97K per year for P2 to $179K per year for P4. The median yearly compensation package totals $130K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Raytheon's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$97K
$93.7K
$0
$3.3K
P3
$135K
$123K
$0
$12.6K
P4
$179K
$174K
$0
$5.7K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Raytheon, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Raytheon sits at a yearly total compensation of $196,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Raytheon for the Information Technologist (IT) role is $134,700.

Other Resources