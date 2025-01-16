All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in United States at Publicis Sapient ranges from $81.1K per year for Junior Associate Product Manager to $250K per year for Director Product Management. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $130K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Publicis Sapient's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Associate Product Manager
$81.1K
$78.3K
$0
$2.8K
Associate Product Manager I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Associate Product Manager II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Associate Product Manager
$146K
$138K
$0
$8K
Company
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
