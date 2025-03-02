Software Engineer compensation in United States at Prudential Financial ranges from $93.7K per year for 12P to $132K per year for 10P. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $110K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Prudential Financial's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
12P
$93.7K
$87.6K
$714
$5.5K
11P
$118K
$107K
$0
$11K
10P
$132K
$122K
$0
$10.2K
09P
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
