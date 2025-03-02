Salaries

Software Engineer

All Software Engineer Salaries

Prudential Financial Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Prudential Financial ranges from $93.7K per year for 12P to $132K per year for 10P. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $110K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Prudential Financial's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus 12P Associate Software Engineer (Entry Level) $93.7K $87.6K $714 $5.5K 11P Software Engineer $118K $107K $0 $11K 10P Senior Software Engineer $132K $122K $0 $10.2K 09P Lead Software Engineer $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- View 2 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus

What's the vesting schedule at Prudential Financial ?

