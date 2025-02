401k 100% match on the first 4% of base salary 3 year vesting on match

Roth 401k Offered by employer

Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) Allows contributions up to 10% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

Vision Insurance Offered by employer

Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance Offered by employer

Health Insurance Offered by employer

Life Insurance Offered by employer

Paternity Leave 10 weeks

Maternity Leave 10 weeks

Gym Discount Offered by employer

Sick Time Offered by employer

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Offered by employer

Adoption Assistance Offered by employer

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer

Disability Insurance STD with 70% base salary and LTD with 50% monthly salary

Employee Discount Offered by employer