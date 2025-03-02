All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in United States at Prudential Financial ranges from $149K per year for 10P to $131K per year for 11P. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $145K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Prudential Financial's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
8P
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
9P
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
10P
$149K
$135K
$0
$13.5K
11P
$131K
$113K
$0
$18.3K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
