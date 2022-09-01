← Company Directory
PowerSchool
PowerSchool Salaries

PowerSchool's salary ranges from $8,673 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) in India at the low-end to $192,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of PowerSchool. Last updated: 6/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $39.2K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $35.5K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $192K
Customer Service
$67.6K
Customer Service Operations
$54.7K
Data Scientist
$66.8K
Financial Analyst
$151K
Information Technologist (IT)
$8.7K
Project Manager
$94.3K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$23.9K
Technical Program Manager
$38.3K
UX Researcher
$105K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at PowerSchool is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $192,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PowerSchool is $60,785.

