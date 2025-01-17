← Company Directory
Polar
  Salaries
  Software Engineer

  All Software Engineer Salaries

Polar Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Sweden at Polar ranges from SEK 739K to SEK 1.01M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Polar's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SEK 801K - SEK 950K
Finland
Common Range
Possible Range
SEK 739KSEK 801KSEK 950KSEK 1.01M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Polar?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Polar in Sweden sits at a yearly total compensation of SEK 1,011,695. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Polar for the Software Engineer role in Sweden is SEK 738,977.

