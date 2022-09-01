← Company Directory
OKX
OKX Salaries

OKX's salary ranges from $71,256 in total compensation per year for a Graphic Designer in Singapore at the low-end to $249,900 for a Data Scientist in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of OKX. Last updated: 2/25/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
P4 $99.3K
P5 $127K
P6.1 $168K
P6.2 $205K

Backend Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Crypto Engineer

Product Manager
P5 $167K
P6.1 $244K
Business Analyst
$124K

Data Analyst
$103K
Data Scientist
$250K
Graphic Designer
$71.3K
Human Resources
$105K
Marketing
$151K
Product Designer
$198K
Recruiter
$199K
Sales
$76.3K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$224K
Software Engineering Manager
$185K
UX Researcher
$132K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At OKX, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at OKX is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $249,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at OKX is $159,039.

