Software Engineer compensation in Singapore at OKX ranges from SGD 132K per year for P4 to SGD 272K per year for P6.2. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 149K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for OKX's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P4
SGD 132K
SGD 109K
SGD 9K
SGD 14.2K
P5
SGD 168K
SGD 149K
SGD 1.6K
SGD 17.7K
P6.1
SGD 236K
SGD 184K
SGD 36.6K
SGD 15.5K
P6.2
SGD 272K
SGD 199K
SGD 40.5K
SGD 33K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At OKX, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)