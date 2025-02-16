← Company Directory
OKX
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

OKX Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Singapore at OKX ranges from SGD 132K per year for P4 to SGD 272K per year for P6.2. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 149K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for OKX's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P4
(Entry Level)
SGD 132K
SGD 109K
SGD 9K
SGD 14.2K
P5
SGD 168K
SGD 149K
SGD 1.6K
SGD 17.7K
P6.1
SGD 236K
SGD 184K
SGD 36.6K
SGD 15.5K
P6.2
SGD 272K
SGD 199K
SGD 40.5K
SGD 33K
SGD 213K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At OKX, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Crypto Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at OKX in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 280,772. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at OKX for the Software Engineer role in Singapore is SGD 139,545.

