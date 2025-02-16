Salaries

Software Engineer

All Software Engineer Salaries

OKX Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Singapore at OKX ranges from SGD 132K per year for P4 to SGD 272K per year for P6.2. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 149K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for OKX's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus P4 (Entry Level) SGD 132K SGD 109K SGD 9K SGD 14.2K P5 SGD 168K SGD 149K SGD 1.6K SGD 17.7K P6.1 SGD 236K SGD 184K SGD 36.6K SGD 15.5K P6.2 SGD 272K SGD 199K SGD 40.5K SGD 33K View 3 More Levels

SGD 213K Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SGD 39.9K+ (sometimes SGD 399K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( SGD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 At OKX, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at OKX ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles Submit New Title