All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in United States at OKX ranges from $167K per year for P5 to $244K per year for P6.1. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $190K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for OKX's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P5
$167K
$167K
$0
$0
P6.1
$244K
$211K
$11.7K
$20.9K
P6.2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At OKX, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)