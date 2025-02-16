← Company Directory
OKX
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

OKX Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in United States at OKX ranges from $167K per year for P5 to $244K per year for P6.1. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $190K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for OKX's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P5
$167K
$167K
$0
$0
P6.1
$244K
$211K
$11.7K
$20.9K
P6.2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At OKX, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at OKX in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $374,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at OKX for the Product Manager role in United States is $180,000.

Other Resources