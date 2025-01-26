← Company Directory
NXP Semiconductors
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Hardware Engineer

  • All Hardware Engineer Salaries

  • India

NXP Semiconductors Hardware Engineer Salaries in India

Hardware Engineer compensation in India at NXP Semiconductors ranges from ₹2.63M per year for G2 to ₹6.39M per year for G3. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.8M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NXP Semiconductors's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
G1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
G2
₹2.63M
₹2.19M
₹264K
₹173K
G3
Senior Engineer
₹6.39M
₹4.86M
₹889K
₹647K
G4
Principal Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
View 4 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.49M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At NXP Semiconductors, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Hardware Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at NXP Semiconductors in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹6,391,509. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NXP Semiconductors for the Hardware Engineer role in India is ₹2,612,379.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for NXP Semiconductors

Related Companies

  • ASML
  • Silicon Labs
  • Western Digital
  • AMD
  • Applied Materials
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources