All Hardware Engineer Salaries
Hardware Engineer compensation in India at NXP Semiconductors ranges from ₹2.63M per year for G2 to ₹6.39M per year for G3. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.8M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NXP Semiconductors's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
G1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
G2
₹2.63M
₹2.19M
₹264K
₹173K
G3
₹6.39M
₹4.86M
₹889K
₹647K
G4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At NXP Semiconductors, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)