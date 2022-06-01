← Company Directory
Northwell Health
Northwell Health Salaries

Northwell Health's salary ranges from $72,000 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $145,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Northwell Health. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Software Engineer
Median $145K
Project Manager
Median $90K
Business Analyst
Median $72K

Business Operations Manager
$74.6K
Data Analyst
$81.6K
Data Scientist
$109K
Legal
$128K
The highest paying role reported at Northwell Health is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $145,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Northwell Health is $90,000.

