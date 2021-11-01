Company Directory
Duke University
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Duke University Salaries

Duke University's salary ranges from $36,180 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer at the low-end to $152,235 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Duke University. Last updated: 7/20/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $80K

Research Scientist

Research Assistant
Median $38K
Biomedical Engineer
Median $55K

You guys having any luck

I've been applying to like 5-10 jobs everyday for the past 6 months and getting like a 1% hit rate.

I've got solid projects and a decent resume, with 1 internship in a mid-sized tech company but here I am unable to get anything as a new grad.


Anyone else in the same boat?

38 14
38 14
Data Scientist
Median $66K
Administrative Assistant
$68.3K
Business Analyst
$60.3K
Electrical Engineer
$39.8K
Financial Analyst
$118K
Hardware Engineer
$36.2K
Information Technologist (IT)
$152K
Product Manager
$79.6K
Recruiter
$79.6K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$78.6K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Duke University is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $152,235. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Duke University is $68,340.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Duke University

Related Companies

  • UC San Diego
  • Georgia Tech
  • Western Governors University
  • The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
  • Harvard University
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources