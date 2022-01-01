← Company Directory
Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech Salaries

Georgia Tech's salary ranges from $23,115 in total compensation per year for a UX Researcher at the low-end to $218,447 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Georgia Tech. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Hardware Engineer
Median $51.4K
Software Engineer
Research Engineer I $101K
Senior Research Engineer $218K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Research Scientist

Graduate Research Assistant
Median $36K
Accountant
$85.4K
Administrative Assistant
$89.6K
Civil Engineer
$61.3K
Customer Service
$39.8K
Data Scientist
$66.6K
Human Resources
$51.7K
Management Consultant
$81.4K
Mechanical Engineer
$111K
Product Designer
$70.9K
Program Manager
$93.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$218K
Solution Architect
$92.4K
UX Researcher
$23.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Georgia Tech is Software Engineer at the Senior Research Engineer level with a yearly total compensation of $218,447. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Georgia Tech is $81,405.

