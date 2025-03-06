Software Engineer compensation in United States at Georgia Tech ranges from $99.8K per year for Research Engineer I to $214K per year for Senior Research Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $157K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Georgia Tech's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/6/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Research Engineer I
$99.8K
$97.2K
$2.6K
$0
Research Engineer II
$149K
$149K
$0
$0
Senior Research Engineer
$214K
$209K
$5K
$0
Principal Research Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
