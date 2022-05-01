← Company Directory
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Salaries

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill's salary ranges from $60,803 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $99,500 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Project Manager
$60.8K
Solution Architect
$99.5K
The highest paying role reported at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $99,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is $80,151.

