Carnegie Mellon University
Carnegie Mellon University Salaries

Carnegie Mellon University's salary ranges from $34,300 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $243,210 for a Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Carnegie Mellon University. Last updated: 6/6/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $41.6K

Research Scientist

Data Scientist
Median $75K
PhD Student
Median $38.4K

What's your salary progression?

Just accepted an offer in my 5th year of working as a SWE and was taking a look at my salary progression over the years. Was curious on what y'all's salary growth has looked like over the course of your career!

New Grad Offer @ Defense Contractor: ~$75k TC

1 YOE Job hopped to mid-sized tech company: ~$100k

~3 YOE Job hopped to FAANG: ~$189k TC

5 YOE (new offer)...

122 114
122 114
Postdoctoral Research Associate
Median $58.9K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $121K
Administrative Assistant
$39.8K
Biomedical Engineer
$44.2K
Business Development
$51K
Data Science Manager
$39.8K
Electrical Engineer
$40.8K
Hardware Engineer
$57.1K
Information Technologist (IT)
$35.2K
Mechanical Engineer
$34.3K
Product Designer
$79.6K
Program Manager
$243K
Project Manager
$90.5K
Technical Writer
$80.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Carnegie Mellon University is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $243,210. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Carnegie Mellon University is $51,000.

