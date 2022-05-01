← Company Directory
Harvard University
Harvard University Salaries

Harvard University's salary ranges from $51,000 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer at the low-end to $145,725 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Harvard University. Last updated: 3/2/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $90K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Research Scientist

Data Scientist
Median $84K
Biomedical Engineer
Median $65K

Research Associate
Median $66K
Administrative Assistant
$79.6K
Hardware Engineer
$51K
Human Resources
$85.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$94.1K
Marketing
$135K
Program Manager
$144K
Project Manager
$77.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$146K
Solution Architect
$146K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Harvard University is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $145,725. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Harvard University is $85,570.

