Northwell Health
Northwell Health Data Scientist Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Northwell Health's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

$99.4K - $118K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$87.5K$99.4K$118K$124K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Northwell Health?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Northwell Health in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $124,252. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Northwell Health for the Data Scientist role in United States is $87,516.

