Northwell Health
    About

    Northwell Health is New York’s largest private employer and health care provider, with 23 hospitals and nearly 800 outpatient facilities.We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 74,000+ employees – 18,500+ nurses and 14,200+ credentialed physicians, including about 4,500 employed doctors and nearly 3,300 members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better.We’re making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Graduate Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies.

    northwell.edu
    Website
    1997
    Year Founded
    79,000
    # of Employees
    $10B+
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

