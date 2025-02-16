← Company Directory
NI
  • Information Technologist (IT)

NI Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at NI ranges from MYR 65.9K to MYR 90.2K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NI's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

MYR 71.4K - MYR 84.7K
MYR 65.9KMYR 71.4KMYR 84.7KMYR 90.2K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At NI, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at NI sits at a yearly total compensation of MYR 90,234. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NI for the Information Technologist (IT) role is MYR 65,910.

