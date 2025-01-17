All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in United States at Netflix ranges from $347K per year for Product Manager to $1.15M per year for Director. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $500K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Netflix's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Manager
$347K
$343K
$4K
$0
Senior Product Manager
$517K
$517K
$0
$0
Lead Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Director
$1.15M
$1.13M
$13.3K
$0
