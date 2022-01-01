← Company Directory
Netflix
Netflix Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $13,314

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Free Lunch $2,600

    5 days a week

  • Gender Neutral Bathrooms

  • Gym Discount

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Sick Time

    Unlimited

  • Free Breakfast $2,600

    5 days a week

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • On-Site Fitness Classes

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Vision Insurance

    Collective Health + Vision Service Plan

  • Dental Insurance

    Collective Health + Delta Dental Plan

  • Maternity Leave

    1 years

  • Paternity Leave

    1 years

  • Disability Insurance

    Short-term: 100% of your pay for the first 12 weeks, 70% of your pay for the remaining 40 weeks. Long-term: 70% of your pay (up to $20,000/month).

  • Life Insurance

    A taxable $1.5 million USD

  • Custom Work Station

  • On-Site Clinic

  • Health Insurance

    Up to $16,000 for employee only and $23,000 for employee + family to cover your medical, dental and vision plan The pre-tax amount you pay per paycheck for health insurance premiums. Cost calculator: https://candidate.netflix.com/united-states/candidate-benefits/health

  • Employee Assistance Program

    Access to 25 free sessions for therapy and/or coaching per person per calendar year.

    • Home
  • On-Site Employee Mall

  • Relocation Bonus

  • Company Phones

  • On-Site Laundry

  • Phone Bill Reimbursement

  • Military Leave

    100% pay for the duration of your active duty and/or training.

  • Adoption Assistance

  • Remote Work

    based on division

  • Fertility Assistance

    Netflix offers a benefit allowance of $90,000 USD per family (employee and spouse/domestic partner) per lifetime. The family shares the allowance and either you, your spouse/domestic partner, or both can use it. Please note there is no cash back if you choose not to utilize these services.

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Mega Backdoor Roth IRA

  • Roth 401k

  • 401k $4,800

    100% match on the first 4% of base salary

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Employee Discount

    • Transportation
  • Transport allowance

    Uber and Lyft fully covered

  • Company Shuttle

    Los Angeles and Los Gatos offices

    • Other
  • Pet Friendly Workplace

  • Donation Match

    200% match. Up to $20,000 matched

  • Family Care

    Netflix pays for 15 days of child, elder, adult, or pet backup care through care.com.

  • Serious Injury

    Up to $400,000 benefit if you suffer a serious injury. The amount you receive is based on your injury.

