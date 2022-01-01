Free Lunch 5 days a week

Gender Neutral Bathrooms Offered by employer

Gym Discount Offered by employer

On-Site Mother's Room Offered by employer

Sick Time Unlimited

Free Breakfast 5 days a week

Free Drinks Offered by employer

Free Snacks Offered by employer

Health Savings Account (HSA) Offered by employer

On-Site Fitness Classes Offered by employer

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Unlimited

On-Site Employee Mall Offered by employer

Relocation Bonus Offered by employer

Company Phones Offered by employer

On-Site Laundry Offered by employer

Phone Bill Reimbursement Offered by employer

Mega Backdoor Roth IRA Offered by employer

Roth 401k Offered by employer

Pet Friendly Workplace Offered by employer

Vision Insurance Collective Health + Vision Service Plan

Dental Insurance Collective Health + Delta Dental Plan

401k 100% match on the first 4% of base salary

Donation Match 200% match. Up to $20,000 matched

Maternity Leave 1 years

Paternity Leave 1 years

Disability Insurance Short-term: 100% of your pay for the first 12 weeks, 70% of your pay for the remaining 40 weeks. Long-term: 70% of your pay (up to $20,000/month).

Military Leave 100% pay for the duration of your active duty and/or training.

Adoption Assistance Offered by employer

Life Insurance A taxable $1.5 million USD

Transport allowance Uber and Lyft fully covered

Company Shuttle Los Angeles and Los Gatos offices

Employee Discount Offered by employer

Custom Work Station Offered by employer

On-Site Clinic Offered by employer

Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) Offered by employer

Remote Work based on division

Health Insurance Up to $16,000 for employee only and $23,000 for employee + family to cover your medical, dental and vision plan The pre-tax amount you pay per paycheck for health insurance premiums. Cost calculator: https://candidate.netflix.com/united-states/candidate-benefits/health

Employee Assistance Program Access to 25 free sessions for therapy and/or coaching per person per calendar year.

Unique Perk Family Care - Netflix pays for 15 days of child, elder, adult, or pet backup care through care.com.

Unique Perk Serious Injury - Up to $400,000 benefit if you suffer a serious injury. The amount you receive is based on your injury.