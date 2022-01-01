Estimated Total Value: $13,314
5 days a week
Unlimited
5 days a week
Unlimited
Collective Health + Vision Service Plan
Collective Health + Delta Dental Plan
1 years
1 years
Short-term: 100% of your pay for the first 12 weeks, 70% of your pay for the remaining 40 weeks. Long-term: 70% of your pay (up to $20,000/month).
A taxable $1.5 million USD
Up to $16,000 for employee only and $23,000 for employee + family to cover your medical, dental and vision plan The pre-tax amount you pay per paycheck for health insurance premiums. Cost calculator: https://candidate.netflix.com/united-states/candidate-benefits/health
Access to 25 free sessions for therapy and/or coaching per person per calendar year.
100% pay for the duration of your active duty and/or training.
based on division
Netflix offers a benefit allowance of $90,000 USD per family (employee and spouse/domestic partner) per lifetime. The family shares the allowance and either you, your spouse/domestic partner, or both can use it. Please note there is no cash back if you choose not to utilize these services.
100% match on the first 4% of base salary
Uber and Lyft fully covered
Los Angeles and Los Gatos offices
200% match. Up to $20,000 matched
Netflix pays for 15 days of child, elder, adult, or pet backup care through care.com.
Up to $400,000 benefit if you suffer a serious injury. The amount you receive is based on your injury.