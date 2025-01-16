← Company Directory
NEAR Protocol
NEAR Protocol Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in Switzerland at NEAR Protocol ranges from CHF 56.8K to CHF 77.8K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NEAR Protocol's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 61.6K - CHF 73.1K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 56.8KCHF 61.6KCHF 73.1KCHF 77.8K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at NEAR Protocol?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at NEAR Protocol in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 77,798. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NEAR Protocol for the Project Manager role in Switzerland is CHF 56,826.

Other Resources