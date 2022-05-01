← Company Directory
NAB
NAB Salaries

NAB's salary ranges from $9,319 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the low-end to $145,391 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of NAB. Last updated: 4/22/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Junior Software Engineer $53.7K
Software Engineer $64.4K
Senior Software Engineer $109K
Lead Software Engineer $113K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Data Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $97K
Business Analyst
Median $82.2K

Product Manager
Median $108K
Financial Analyst
Median $60K
Solution Architect
Median $145K

Data Architect

Customer Service
$41.8K
Data Analyst
$29.7K
Human Resources
$98.2K
Information Technologist (IT)
$68.6K
Investment Banker
$64.4K
Product Designer
$127K
Project Manager
$85.1K
Sales
$48.5K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$9.3K
Software Engineering Manager
$136K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at NAB is Solution Architect with a yearly total compensation of $145,391. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NAB is $82,219.

