NAB
NAB Financial Analyst Salaries

The median Financial Analyst compensation in Australia package at NAB totals A$93.3K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NAB's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Median Package
NAB
Financial Analyst
Sydney, NS, Australia
Total per year
A$93.3K
Level
Financial Analyst
Base
A$93.3K
Stock (/yr)
A$0
Bonus
A$0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at NAB?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at NAB in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$151,646. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at NAB for the Financial Analyst role in Australia is A$93,320.

Other Resources