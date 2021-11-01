← Company Directory
Macquarie Group
Macquarie Group Salaries

Macquarie Group's salary ranges from $57,692 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Australia at the low-end to $271,575 for a Venture Capitalist in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Macquarie Group. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L1 $57.7K
L2 $77.9K
L3 $81.3K
L4 $109K
L5 $129K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Business Analyst
Median $59.1K
Investment Banker
Median $159K

Data Scientist
Median $83.5K
Solution Architect
Median $151K

Data Architect

Product Manager
Median $112K
Accountant
$97.4K
Data Analyst
$91.5K
Data Science Manager
$152K
Financial Analyst
$97.9K
Human Resources
$207K
Information Technologist (IT)
$113K
Partner Manager
$131K
Product Designer
$77.6K
Program Manager
$161K
Project Manager
$72.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$110K
Software Engineering Manager
$124K
Technical Program Manager
$190K
Venture Capitalist
$272K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Macquarie Group is Venture Capitalist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $271,575. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Macquarie Group is $110,961.

