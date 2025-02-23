Software Engineer compensation in Australia at Macquarie Group ranges from A$87.6K per year for L1 to A$199K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in Australia package totals A$104K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Macquarie Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
A$87.6K
A$87.5K
A$0
A$146.1
L2
A$115K
A$109K
A$563.1
A$5.3K
L3
A$124K
A$118K
A$0
A$5.5K
L4
A$166K
A$160K
A$0
A$6.4K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
