All Investment Banker Salaries
Investment Banker compensation in United States at Macquarie Group ranges from $100K per year to $1.05M. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $159K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Macquarie Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$177K
$123K
$0
$54.3K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
