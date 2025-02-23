← Company Directory
Macquarie Group
Macquarie Group Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in Australia package at Macquarie Group totals A$127K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Macquarie Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/23/2025

Median Package
Macquarie Group
Data Scientist
Sydney, NS, Australia
Total per year
A$127K
Level
L1
Base
A$127K
Stock (/yr)
A$0
Bonus
A$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Macquarie Group?

A$244K

Latest Salary Submissions
Contribute

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Macquarie Group in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$176,517. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Macquarie Group for the Data Scientist role in Australia is A$133,042.

Other Resources