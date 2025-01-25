Software Engineer compensation in Australia at NAB ranges from A$83.9K per year for Junior Software Engineer to A$176K per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Australia package totals A$102K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for NAB's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
A$83.9K
A$83.2K
A$636.4
A$0
Software Engineer
A$101K
A$101K
A$239.6
A$0
Senior Software Engineer
A$169K
A$157K
A$2.9K
A$9K
Lead Software Engineer
A$176K
A$170K
A$0
A$6.4K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve A$46.7K+ (sometimes A$467K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title