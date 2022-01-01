← Company Directory
Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group Salaries

Lloyds Banking Group's salary ranges from $53,982 in total compensation per year for a Management Consultant at the low-end to $181,277 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Lloyds Banking Group. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $97.8K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $63.9K
Business Operations Manager
$87.6K

Business Analyst
$84.5K
Data Analyst
$62.5K
Data Science Manager
$120K
Management Consultant
$54K
Product Designer
$91.6K
Product Manager
$172K
Project Manager
$107K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$87.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$165K
Solution Architect
$181K

Data Architect

Technical Program Manager
$131K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Lloyds Banking Group is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $181,277. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lloyds Banking Group is $94,707.

Other Resources