N26
N26 Salaries

N26's salary ranges from $47,728 in total compensation per year for a Business Operations in Germany at the low-end to $229,748 for a Software Engineer in Spain at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of N26. Last updated: 2/14/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L3 $78K
L4 $84.3K
L5 $114K
L6 $230K

Site Reliability Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
L4 $89.2K
L5 $147K
Product Designer
Median $87.5K

UX Designer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $123K
Data Scientist
Median $63.1K
Recruiter
Median $62.8K
Business Operations
$47.7K
Business Analyst
$89.4K
Graphic Designer
$65.3K
Human Resources
$171K
Information Technologist (IT)
$84.6K
Marketing
$63.6K
Program Manager
$88K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$72K
Technical Program Manager
$94.6K
UX Researcher
$84.4K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At N26, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at N26 is Software Engineer at the L6 level with a yearly total compensation of $229,748. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at N26 is $86,036.

