N26
  • Salaries
  • Recruiter

  • All Recruiter Salaries

N26 Recruiter Salaries

The median Recruiter compensation in Germany package at N26 totals €56.6K per year. Last updated: 4/28/2025

Median Package
company icon
N26
Technical Recruiter
Berlin, BE, Germany
Total per year
€56.6K
Level
L3
Base
€56.6K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at N26?

€144K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At N26, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at N26 in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €83,237. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at N26 for the Recruiter role in Germany is €56,612.

