← Company Directory
N26
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

N26 Data Scientist Salaries

Data Scientist compensation in Germany at N26 totals €78.2K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Germany package totals €56.9K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for N26's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/28/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L2
Junior Data Scientist
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L3
Data Scientist
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L4
Senior Data Scientist
€78.2K
€78.2K
€0
€0
L5
Lead Data Scientist
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
View 1 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

€144K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €27.1K+ (sometimes €271K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At N26, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At N26, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at N26 in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €90,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at N26 for the Data Scientist role in Germany is €56,940.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for N26

Related Companies

  • Starling Bank
  • Codat
  • KPMG
  • Fidelity Investments
  • Vanguard
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources