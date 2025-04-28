Software Engineer compensation in Spain at N26 ranges from €70.4K per year for L3 to €207K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in Spain package totals €73.6K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for N26's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L2
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L3
€70.4K
€67.6K
€1.9K
€917.4
L4
€76.1K
€76.1K
€0
€0
L5
€103K
€94K
€9.1K
€0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At N26, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
