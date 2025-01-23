← Company Directory
MSD
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Analyst

  • All Data Analyst Salaries

MSD Data Analyst Salaries

The average Data Analyst total compensation in Costa Rica at MSD ranges from CRC 20.51M to CRC 28.71M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for MSD's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

CRC 22.2M - CRC 25.81M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CRC 20.51MCRC 22.2MCRC 25.81MCRC 28.71M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Data Analyst submissions at MSD to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CRC 15.51M+ (sometimes CRC 155.13M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at MSD?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Analyst offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at MSD in Costa Rica sits at a yearly total compensation of CRC 28,710,117. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MSD for the Data Analyst role in Costa Rica is CRC 20,507,226.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for MSD

Related Companies

  • Netflix
  • SoFi
  • Airbnb
  • LinkedIn
  • Roblox
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources