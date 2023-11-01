Company Directory
MSD
MSD Salaries

MSD's salary ranges from $14,688 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant in Egypt at the low-end to $571,998 for a Business Analyst in Czech Republic at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of MSD. Last updated: 7/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $78K
Administrative Assistant
$14.7K
Biomedical Engineer
$22.9K

How to negotiate?

Recently, I received my long-awaited FAANG offer, along with an offer from a smaller-sized company.

I have little understanding of how the negotiation process works—how to determine if there's room for negotiation and when it's appropriate to do.


Could you share your own guide on how to navigate this process? Any tips or recommendations would be greatly apprecia...

Business Analyst
$572K
Chemical Engineer
$52.3K
Data Analyst
$46.4K
Data Science Manager
$120K
Data Scientist
$24.3K
Financial Analyst
$16.1K
Hardware Engineer
$151K
Product Designer
$60.3K
Product Manager
$109K
Solution Architect
$58.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at MSD is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $571,998. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MSD is $58,708.

