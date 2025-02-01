All Investment Banker Salaries
Investment Banker compensation in United States at Morgan Stanley ranges from $145K per year for Analyst to $338K per year for Vice President. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $175K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Morgan Stanley's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Analyst
$145K
$105K
$588
$39.2K
Associate
$235K
$168K
$0
$66.2K
Vice President
$338K
$211K
$6.3K
$121K
Executive Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
