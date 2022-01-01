← Company Directory
Monzo
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Monzo Salaries

Monzo's salary ranges from $34,547 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service Operations at the low-end to $301,590 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Monzo. Last updated: 5/4/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
L2 $100K
L3 $128K
L4 $171K
L5 $175K

Backend Software Engineer

iOS Engineer

Product Manager
Median $110K
Data Scientist
L3 $102K
L4 $150K

Is unlimited PTO ever a good thing?

Started working at this place last year that had an unlimited PTO policy but when I took ~5 weeks off I got in trouble with my manager during my end of year review. Said stuff like how I was slacking and if I didn't want to be there, they could easily find someone else.

Obviously I started looking for new jobs right away, but have any of you guys actually had good experiences wi...

57 54
57 54
Data Analyst
Median $117K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $148K
Customer Service Operations
$34.5K
Data Science Manager
$302K
Human Resources
$64.8K
Marketing
$89.7K
Product Designer
$143K
Program Manager
$81.8K
Recruiter
$114K
UX Researcher
$95.3K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Monzo, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

10 years post-termination exercise window.

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Monzo is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $301,590. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Monzo is $114,482.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Monzo

Related Companies

  • Revolut
  • Royal Bank of Scotland
  • Starling Bank
  • TenX
  • Tala
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources