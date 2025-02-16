← Company Directory
Monzo
  Salaries
  Product Manager

  All Product Manager Salaries

Monzo Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in United Kingdom package at Monzo totals £86K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Monzo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Monzo
Product Manager
London, EN, United Kingdom
Total per year
£86K
Level
L2
Base
£86K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Monzo?

£125K

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Monzo, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

10 years post-termination exercise window.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Monzo in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £173,613. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Monzo for the Product Manager role in United Kingdom is £85,952.

Other Resources