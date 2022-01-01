← Company Directory
Revolut
Revolut Salaries

Revolut's salary ranges from $7,122 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service Operations at the low-end to $323,017 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Revolut. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Junior Software Engineer $51.9K
Middle Software Engineer $84.6K
Senior Software Engineer $122K

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Middle Product Manager $134K
Senior Product Manager $247K
Data Scientist
Median $105K
Product Designer
Median $114K
Accountant
$105K
Administrative Assistant
$69.7K
Business Operations
$45.6K
Business Operations Manager
$162K
Business Development
$306K
Customer Service
$132K
Customer Service Operations
$7.1K
Data Analyst
$72.3K
Financial Analyst
$78.9K
Human Resources
$129K
Information Technologist (IT)
$87.7K
Legal
$172K
Management Consultant
$117K
Marketing
$133K
Marketing Operations
$48.9K
Program Manager
$115K
Project Manager
$99.6K
Recruiter
$17.9K
Sales
$90.3K
Sales Engineer
$132K
Software Engineering Manager
$323K
Solution Architect
$161K
Technical Program Manager
$202K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Revolut, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

10 years post-termination exercise window.

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Revolut is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $323,017. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Revolut is $114,337.

