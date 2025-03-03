← Company Directory
Revolut
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Revolut Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in United Kingdom at Revolut ranges from £126K per year for Middle Product Manager to £193K per year for Senior Product Manager. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £138K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Revolut's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Product Manager
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Middle Product Manager
£126K
£102K
£24.2K
£0
Senior Product Manager
£193K
£138K
£52.9K
£1.2K
Lead Product Manager
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Add CompCompare Levels

£124K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £23.3K+ (sometimes £233K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Revolut, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

10 years post-termination exercise window.



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Revolut in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £208,817. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Revolut for the Product Manager role in United Kingdom is £128,394.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Revolut

Related Companies

  • Monzo
  • TenX
  • Tala
  • ClearScore
  • Hometap
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources