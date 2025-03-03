All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in United Kingdom at Revolut ranges from £126K per year for Middle Product Manager to £193K per year for Senior Product Manager. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £138K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Revolut's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Product Manager
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Middle Product Manager
£126K
£102K
£24.2K
£0
Senior Product Manager
£193K
£138K
£52.9K
£1.2K
Lead Product Manager
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Revolut, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
10 years post-termination exercise window.