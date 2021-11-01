← Company Directory
Tala
Tala Salaries

Tala's salary ranges from $7,901 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineering Manager in India at the low-end to $368,383 for a Technical Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tala. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $160K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $181K
Business Analyst
$131K
Customer Service
$53.8K
Data Scientist
$183K
Product Designer
$151K
Software Engineering Manager
$7.9K
Technical Program Manager
$368K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Tala, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tala is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $368,383. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tala is $155,375.

