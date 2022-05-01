← Company Directory
SumUp
SumUp Salaries

SumUp's salary ranges from $54,808 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $150,418 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of SumUp. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $103K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $150K
Product Designer
Median $82.2K
Product Manager
Median $95.1K
Data Analyst
$71K
Data Scientist
$54.8K
Human Resources
$97.9K
Information Technologist (IT)
$150K
Marketing
$80.6K
Recruiter
$80.3K
Sales
$91.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at SumUp is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $150,418. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SumUp is $91,800.

Other Resources