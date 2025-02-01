← Company Directory
SumUp
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

SumUp Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in Germany package at SumUp totals €90K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SumUp's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
SumUp
Product Manager
Berlin, BE, Germany
Total per year
€90K
Level
Senior Product Manager
Base
€90K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at SumUp?

€151K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at SumUp in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €141,052. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SumUp for the Product Manager role in Germany is €89,972.

Other Resources