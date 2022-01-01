← Company Directory
Adyen
Adyen Salaries

Adyen's salary ranges from $52,161 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in Netherlands at the low-end to $215,220 for a Recruiter in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Adyen. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $111K
Senior Software Engineer $135K
Staff Software Engineer $188K

Frontend Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Systems Engineer

Product Manager
Product Manager $135K
Staff Product Manager $166K
Data Scientist
Median $125K

Software Engineering Manager
Median $210K
Product Designer
Median $108K

UX Designer

Data Analyst
Median $76.7K
Business Analyst
Median $62K
Administrative Assistant
$67.7K
Business Development
$85.5K
Customer Service
$77.8K
Financial Analyst
$203K
Information Technologist (IT)
$61.4K
Marketing
$52.2K
Marketing Operations
$173K
Recruiter
$215K
Sales
$93.5K
Sales Engineer
$171K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$135K
Solution Architect
$80.3K
Technical Program Manager
$58.7K
Technical Writer
$96.9K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Phantom Stock Plan

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Phantom Stock Plan

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Adyen is Recruiter at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $215,220. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Adyen is $109,568.

