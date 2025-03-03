Software Engineer compensation in Portugal at Revolut ranges from €48.4K per year for Junior Software Engineer to €111K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Portugal package totals €78.2K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Revolut's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
€48.4K
€44.3K
€4K
€0
Middle Software Engineer
€71.2K
€68.2K
€2.7K
€203.2
Senior Software Engineer
€111K
€82.4K
€28.2K
€0
Lead Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Revolut, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
10 years post-termination exercise window.
